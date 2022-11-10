MURRAY — Murray State baseball announced the signing of outfielder Brady Grabowski on Wednesday morning as part of National Signing Day.

Grabowski attends Streator Township High School in Streator, IL. As a junior, in the spring of 2022, Brady hit .378 with 10 doubles and 4 HR in 22 games. In both his sophomore and junior seasons, he received ICE 1st team All-Conference honors and made the Illinois High School All-Area team. To add to his awards on the field, Brady also earned Academic All-Conference honors in 2021 and 2022. In the summer, Grabowski plays for the Longshots Baseball travel organization, located out of the Chicago area. 