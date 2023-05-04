MURRAY — Murray State baseball and Head Coach Dan Skirka officially announced the signings of players for the 2023 class on Wednesday afternoon.
Javier Beal - INF - 6’1”
A Harrisburg, Illinois native, Javier is currently a left handed hitting infielder at Southeastern Illinois College. While at Harrisburg High School, Beal was an Illinois 1st team All-State Selection and a PBR IL 3rd Team All-State selection. He was also a 2x All-Conference and 1x All-South honoree at HHS. Last spring, Beal was selected to the All-GRAC Freshman Team at SIC. Beal plans on majoring in Education while at MSU.
Kane Elmy - RHP - 6’3”
A Canton, Michigan native, Elmy is currently a Right Handed Pitcher at Kellogg Community College in Michigan. While at Plymouth, Elmy held the title of team captain and was an All Conference and All-District honoree. He is currently the team captain at Kellogg CC and has been honored as a scholar athlete.This season at Kellogg, Elmy has a 3-1 record on the mound, while leading the pitching staff with a 2.57 ERA.
Jacob Hustedde - RHP - 6’5”
Hustedde is a Breese, Illinois native and attends Mater Dei High School. A 6’5 Right Handed Pitcher, Hustedde’s projectability and high ceiling caught the interest of the Murray State coaching staff. While at Mater Dei, Hustedde has earned various academic honors, including FBLA Vice President, Student of the Quarter, and the Spanish award in his sophomore school year. He plans to study Business Administration at MSU.
Harper McLendon - RHP - 5’9”
A Thomasville, Georgia native, McLendon is a RHP/OF at Tallahassee Community College in Florida. He will be joining former teammate, Ethan Krizen (Tallahassee CC), in Murray this upcoming fall. McLendon was an All-Region and All-State honoree in the state of GA at Brookwood HS and broke a school record with 17 strikeouts in a seven-inning outing. The right-hander is leading the Tallahassee CC pitching staff with 18 appearances so far this spring.
Ben Mazur - RHP - 6’2”
Mazur is a senior Right Handed Pitcher at Lafayette Central Catholic High School in Lafayette, Indiana. As a junior Mazur started and earned the win in the Indiana State Championship game. Ben was named both All-Conference and All-State in 2021 and 2022, while also earning All-State honors as a junior in 2022. In his junior season he was also named the Journal & Courier Small School Baseball Player of the Year. He has been the starting quarterback for the varsity football team and a starter on the basketball team in his time at Lafayette Central Catholic as well.
Danny Rollins - C - 5’10”
Rollins is a Roselle, Illinois (Chicago suburbs) native, he is a senior at Lake Park High School. He has been named to Lake Park’s Highest Honor Roll, is a National Honor Society member, and has been named an Illinois State Scholar. While at LPHS, his skill set at the catching position, as a right handed hitter, and as a high energy player was seen as a great fit for the program. Rollins is interested in studying finance at MSU.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.