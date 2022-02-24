MURRAY — Murray State Baseball announced upcoming schedule changes on Wednesday afternoon. The upcoming weekend home series with Northern Illinois will be formatted as a single game on Saturday at 2 p.m., a doubleheader on Sunday, starting at noon and a single game on Monday at 2 p.m.
Additionally, the Racers have rescheduled their home game with Bellarmine with a new date set for March 2 at 3 p.m.
All Murray State home games are played at Johnny Reagan Field.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.