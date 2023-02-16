MURRAY — Murray State baseball is set to begin its 2023 campaign with a road swing to North Florida to take on the Ospreys in a three-game series at Harmon Stadium in Jacksonville, Florida. The series will be the first meeting ever between MSU and UNF.
North Florida went 22-33 a season ago with an 11-18 conference record. All-conference performer Aiden Sweatt leads the Ospreys this season following a 2022 campaign in which he hit .329 to go with eight doubles and 70 total hits. All-ASUN pitcher Peter Holden returns to UNF to lead the pitching staff in 2023. Last season, Holden tossed 68.2 innings with 58 strikeouts and a 3.41 ERA.
• Last season MSU finished with 30 wins to complete back-to-back 30-win seasons for the first time since the 1975-76 campaigns.
• Murray State finished 2022 14th, nationally, in stolen bases with 113. Four different players swiped 18 or more bags. Brennan McCullough is the top returning base stealer for MSU with 18 stolen bases in 21 attempts last season.
• Jacob Pennington played the Shohei Ohtani role for the Racers a season ago while shining both on the mound and at the plate. Pennington was a finalist for the John Olerud National Two-Way Player of the Year in 2022 after tossing over 53 innings on the hill with 47 strikeouts. At the plate, he smacked eight home runs to go along with a .289 Batting Average and a .905 OPS.
• Murray State’s offense impressed throughout opening weekend a year ago, establishing a new opening weekend for runs scored. The Racers opened 2022 with a sweep of Butler while scoring an astounding 49 runs in three games.
•The Racers series against Eastern Illinois was record-breaking on the offensive side with MSU slugging 10 home runs in a single game versus the Panthers. The game saw the two sides combine for 17 total home runs to tie the NCAA record for home runs in a single game. The Racers scored 56 runs across the three-game set.
