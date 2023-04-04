MURRAY — Murray State had an early one-run lead in its bid to earn a three-game sweep of fellow Missouri Valley Conference newcomer Valparaiso Monday in northwestern Indiana.

However, the Beacons were having none of it as they took the lead in the middle innings and made it stand in a 5-2 win that evened the Racers’ record for the season at 14-14 overall and 3-3 in The Valley. Valpo raised its mark to 9-12 overall and 1-5 in Valley play.

