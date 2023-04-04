MURRAY — Murray State had an early one-run lead in its bid to earn a three-game sweep of fellow Missouri Valley Conference newcomer Valparaiso Monday in northwestern Indiana.
However, the Beacons were having none of it as they took the lead in the middle innings and made it stand in a 5-2 win that evened the Racers’ record for the season at 14-14 overall and 3-3 in The Valley. Valpo raised its mark to 9-12 overall and 1-5 in Valley play.
Valpo pitcher Bobby Nowak was the big story of this game as he ran his record to 3-0 on the season by silencing the Racer bats a day after they had 32 hits in winning the first two games of the series. Monday, Nowak only allowed four hits in six innings, while striking out nine and walking one.
Nowak received assistance from reliever Nathan Chasey, who allowed one hit, no runs, struck out one batter and walked another one.
Murray State was bidding for its fourth straight win and seemed to be in good shape after Taylor Howell hit his third home run of the series in the second inning to give the Racers a 1-0 lead.
Momentum began to turn, though, in the third after Nowak picked off Racer runner Logan Bland at second base to end another Racer threat. Matt Olive tied the game in the fourth with a sacrifice fly, only to have hot-hitting Brennan McCullough temporarily regain the lead for the Racers two innings later with a single that scored teammate Cade Sammons to put them up. 2-1.
The Beacons, though, immediately countered that on Olive’s two-run single in the bottom half that made the score 3-2 in Valpo’s favor. The Beacons then put the game in the seventh on Kyle Schmack’s two-run single.
The Racers mounted a big threat in the eighth but McCullough grounded into an inning-ending double play, leaving two runners on base.
Cade Vernon pitched well in the starting role, allowing only three hits in the first five innings with seven strikeouts. Racer pitchers only allowed eight hits on the day.
Now, the Racers must quickly prepare for their next game, which will be this afternoon in Murray after a very long bus trip. Waiting for the Racers will be their old nemesis from the Ohio Valley Conference, Southeast Missouri.
First pitch is scheduled for 5 at Johnny Reagan Field. SEMO is the defending OVC champion and is 16-14 so far this season, 5-1 in conference play. The Redhawks have won six of the last nine meetings with the Racers.
ST. LOUIS — Murray State’s Brennan McCullough was named Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Week on Monday, The Valley’s offuce in St. Louis announced.
McCullough put on a show for the Racers as he led Murray State to a 3-0 week with wins over former fellow Ohio Valley Conference arch rival Austin Peay and fellow Missouri Valley newcomer Valparaiso.
The graduate student from Oxford, Alabama hit .667 for the week, going 8-for-12 with a double and two home runs including a game-tying blast against Austin Peay in the Racers’ 12-6 win that featured an eight-run explosion in the top of the ninth inning at Clarksville, Tennessee in the Popeyes Battle of the Border. In Murray State’s first game against Valpo, McCullough went 4-for-4 while reaching base six times in the contest. For the week, the first baseman earned a 1.956 OPS with an on-base percentage over .700, while hitting .667 with eighth RBI and seven runs scored.
