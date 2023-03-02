MURRAY — Murray State baseball fell to Kent State 4-3 in a second consecutive tightly contested matchup Wednesday at Johnny Reagan Field.
MURRAY — Murray State baseball fell to Kent State 4-3 in a second consecutive tightly contested matchup Wednesday at Johnny Reagan Field.
Taylor Howell flexed his power in the first inning with a two-run home run over the scoreboard in left field.
The home run is Howell’s second of the year to go with seven RBIs. Racers outfielder Dustin Mecer extended his hitting streak to four consecutive games with a ninth-inning single. Seven different MSU players were able to collect a hit on the day.
Relief pitcher Thomas McNabb put together one of the most impressive appearances of the year on the mound for Murray State. McNabb went for 4.1 innings pitched, zero earned runs and allowed just two hits in the outing. Cade Brown continued the strong relief appearances on the day, tossing 2.1 scoreless innings to limit the Golden Flash offense.
Murray State sets its sights on Northern Kentucky for a three-game series against the Norse at Johnny Reagan Field this weekend.
