MURRAY — Murray State baseball rewrote the record books on Sunday afternoon in a 25-12 win over Butler at Johnny Reagan Field.
For the weekend the Racers scored 49 runs in the three-game sweep of the Bulldogs to set a new school record for opening series scoring.
On Sunday, the Racers got the scoring started with seven runs on six hits in the bottom of the second inning. Outfielder Seth Gardner started the fireworks with a two-run home run to left field. Redshirt senior third baseman Bryson Bloomer collected two hits in the inning, while catcher Alex Crump drew a walk for one of his five times reaching the bases.
Designated hitter Jacob Pennington went 3-of-4 on the day with a triple and a double, while scoring three times. The Racers would again score seven runs in the fourth before plating runs in the fifth, sixth and eighth innings, tying for the fifth-most runs in a single game in school history.
Bloomer tied a school record with six hits, the first player to do it since 2011. He is now 8-of-12 on the year with eight RBIs on the year
Alex Crump is 6-of-11 with a home run, triple, two doubles, five walks and nine runs scored on the year. The Racers scored a total of 49 runs on the weekend, the most ever for an opening series in school history as they won by scores of 6-4 on Friday and 18-1 on Saturday.
Murray State tallied 26 hits on Sunday to tie a single-game school record.
