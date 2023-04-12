Sammons

Murray State's Cade Sammons had two hits Tuesday night at Arkansas State.

 Murray State Athletics photo

JONESBORO, Ark. — Murray State baseball dropped its Tuesday game with Arkansas State 8-7 in Jonesboro, Arkansas, despite hitting three home runs in the contest. sox of the seven Racer runs would come in the form of home runs from Logan Bland, Brennan McCullough and Seth Gardner.

Bland would get the day started for MSU with a solo home run on the first pitch of the game. McCullough had a big day at the plate with two hits including a sixth-inning grand slam to bring the Racers within two after falling behind early. 

Tags

Recommended for you