JONESBORO, Ark. — Murray State baseball dropped its Tuesday game with Arkansas State 8-7 in Jonesboro, Arkansas, despite hitting three home runs in the contest. sox of the seven Racer runs would come in the form of home runs from Logan Bland, Brennan McCullough and Seth Gardner.
Bland would get the day started for MSU with a solo home run on the first pitch of the game. McCullough had a big day at the plate with two hits including a sixth-inning grand slam to bring the Racers within two after falling behind early.
Cade Sammons impressed at the dish with two hits of his own with an RBI and two runs scored. Gardner shined batting ninth in the bout with two hits including a solo blast in the ninth inning to draw the deficit to just one run and ultimately round out the scoring for MSU.
On the mound, Nathan Holler shined with three scoreless relief innings and three strikeouts while allowing just two hits and issuing zero walks. Graduate Ben Krizen tossed a scoreless frame of his own while allowing no baserunners and picking up a strikeout.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.