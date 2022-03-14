MURRAY — Over the next several years, Murray State baseball fans would probably be advised to flock to Johnny Reagan Field when it comes time for Illinois State to visit.
They probably will see some superb baseball.
This past weekend’s two-game set with the future Missouri Valley Conference opponent was chock full of everything a baseball fan would want. There was good pitching, good hitting, home runs, sparkling defense and big plays.
First, the Racers found a way to push the Redbirds into extra innings on Thursday, then won the game, 7-6, on a bases-loaded walk in the 16th inning, which goes down as the longest NCAA Division 1 game so far this season. Then, on Friday, the Racers survived biting cold ahead of a winter weather system in increasing a one-run lead in the eighth inning to win 6-2 and improve to 10-4 on the season.
“Illinois State is a really good program. Been to (NCAA) regionals several times, so to defend our home field and take two from them? Yeah, I’m excited,” said Racers Head Coach Dan Skirka of the Redbirds (6-6), who came to Murray about two weeks removed from a very strong effort at national power Arkansas of the Southeastern Conference. In Fayetteville, Arkansas, where one of the toughest home-field advantages in all of college baseball exists, Illinois State not only pushed the Razorbacks hard, they won a game.
“They come from the Missouri Valley and that’s a league that is top-to-bottom good, so we’re glad to get a little taste. That’s going to prepare us for Ohio Valley Conference play later on, which is where our focus is right now.”
Skirka said Friday that the strength of this team is its depth and that showed throughout the series. Thursday, reserve infielder Wes Schad drew a bases-loaded walk to win that game after the bullpen combination of Jacob Pennington, Alex Whaley and Jordan Naranjo combined to hold a powerful Redbirds lineup to only two runs the final eight innings.
The Racers forced extra innings when Bryson Bloomer alertly came home on a wild pitch in the ninth.
That depth was sorely tested Friday when Skirka saw pitchers Ryan Fender and Shane Burns, on consecutive at-bats, be struck by hard ground balls to the mound with the Racers holding a precarious 3-2 lead in the seventh. However, with runners at second and third and only one out, lefty Alex Jarrell worked out of that jam, thanks to first baseman Parker Estes’ outstanding sliding putout to end the threat.
Then, after Brendan McCullough stole third as Illinois State was lackadaisical with the throw from the catcher back to the pitcher, Riley Hawthorne provided insurance with a single to left. That was followed by pinch hitter Seth Gardner’s clutch single to left to put the game away.
Jarrell then finished a wonderful outing by retiring the Redbirds in the ninth as he finished the day having surrendered no hits and two walks in getting the win.
“Our pitching staff has done a great job. They’re really making me manage this year with having to match them up,” Skirka said of the depth of his staff. “The depth really is the strength of this team right now, and I’ve got a lot of confidence in a lot of different guys.
“That goes for other positions. John Orberson (right field) hadn’t played for us until today and he did a great job for us, but the big thing is you want to just keep getting better. Win or lose, you just want to learn from your mistakes you do make and keep playing good baseball.”
