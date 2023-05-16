MURRAY — For the Murray State Racers, this week has rather simple ramifications.
Win two of their remaining four games and they clinch a fourth straight winning season for Head Coach Dan Skirka, which would include a 10-7 campaign during a 2020 season that was shortened by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The first of those games is set for today in Louisville as the Racers (27-25 overall) face a Bellarmine team that is 12-40 on the season. Murray State is coming off a series loss at Missouri Valley Conference leader Indiana State that did include a surprising 12-5 win on Friday night against a team that entered the weekend with a seven-game overall winning streak, as well as a 13-game home winning streak.
Indiana State also has the seventh-best RPI in the nation.
Today’s game is set for 2 p.m. but no televised coverage is scheduled.
