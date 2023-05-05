MURRAY — Murray State is entering the home stretch of its inaugural season in Missouri Valley Conference play on a hot streak.
As the Racers (25-21 overall, 10-8 in The Valley) prepare for a highly-anticipated series with a powerful Missouri State program this weekend, they do so having won five of their last six games and have climbed back into fourth place in The Valley standings. That means this weekend’s series at Johnny Reagan Field matches the current No. 2 and No. 4 teams from this powerful conference.
Mo State (27-16 overall) still has eyes on a possible conference regular-season title as it is only two games (14-4) behind an Indiana State team that has been superb this spring. However, the Bears have already shown their worth against a very strong schedule that features a signature win against Southeastern Conference superpower Arkansas, the current second-place team in that powerful league.
The Bears come to Murray having won eight games in a row.
The Racers are entering today’s first game (5 p.m.) after a nice accomplishment of their own. Tuesday, Missouri State completed its first regular-season sweep of former fellow Ohio Valley Conference rival Southeast Missouri since 2010 with a 5-0 shutout of the Redhawks in Cape Girardeau, Missouri. That marked the Racers’ first win in Cape since 2016.
