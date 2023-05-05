Mercer

Murray State's Dustin Mercer receives congratulations from teammates earlier this season after scoring a run in a win over Southern Indiana at Johnny Reagan Field. Mercer drove in three runs Tuesday against Southeast Missouri.

 DAVID EATON/ Murray State Athletics

MURRAY — Murray State is entering the home stretch of its inaugural season in Missouri Valley Conference play on a hot streak.

As the Racers (25-21 overall, 10-8 in The Valley) prepare for a highly-anticipated series with a powerful Missouri State program this weekend, they do so having won five of their last six games and have climbed back into fourth place in The Valley standings. That means this weekend’s series at Johnny Reagan Field matches the current No. 2 and No. 4 teams from this powerful conference.

