LEXINGTON — Murray State (8-4) baseball fell to Kentucky 9-1 on Tuesday afternoon at Kentucky Proud Park in Lexington, Kentucky. The Racers and Wildcats went toe-to-toe for the first six innings of the game before Kentucky put up a five-spot in the bottom of the seventh to pull away from MSU.
The Racer bats were able to scratch across a run in the first inning after a two-out Bryson Bloomer walk and a deep single off to the right-field wall by Brennan McCullough for the lone RBI of the day. Jacob Pennington collected the only other Racer hit of the evening.
Alex Jarrell started on the mound for MSU going two scoreless innings while allowing just one hit. Allen Roulette went four very solid innings allowing just two hits and two runs while striking out four. Jordyn Naranjo was effective out of the bullpen for Murray State going 1.1 innings while not allowing an earned run.
