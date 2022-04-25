MATTOON, Ill. — Murray State (21-18) baseball completed the sweep over the Ohio Valley Conference’s top team, Eastern Illinois, this weekend at Lake Land College
The Racers (now 7-8 in OVC play) took Game 1 of the doubleheader on Saturday, 15-9, before mashing their way to a 24-20 victory in the nightcap. MSU set the school single-game home run record with 10 homers in the series finale and, including a 17-10 win on Friday, scored 56 runs in the three-game series.
Saturday
Jacob Pennington highlighted the Racers potent offense in Game 1 with two home runs, six RBIs and four runs scored, while also drawing two walks. Shortstop Drew Vogel had three hits, including his 12th double of the season. Jake Slunder blasted his fourth homer of the season, while scoring three runs and driving in two. Bryson Bloomer had two doubles, bringing his season total to seven. Alex Crump and Parker Estes each had a multi-hit game.
Hayden Wynja earned the start for MSU while going 5.0 innings and striking out four, while allowing just three earned runs. Cade Vernon earned the win after tossing 1.2 shutout innings and striking out two in the relief appearance.
In Game 2, Murray State slugged 10 home runs to set the new school record for single-game homers.
Bloomer went for two home runs and six RBIs in the first inning alone. The third baseman would finish the game 4-for-6 with three home runs and eight RBIs with four runs scored.
Vogel also blasted three home runs as the duo becomes the first pair of teammates in recent MSU memory to have three home runs each in the same game. Brennan McCullough had two homers of his own, while scoring four runs and drawing a walk.
Riley Hawthorne and Cayden Shaver each touched their first round-trippers of the year. Shaver would also hit a double, while Hawthorne went for an impressive five hits in the game. The Racers combined for 21 hits in the finale while scoring the second-most runs in a game this season.
Alex Jarrell earned the win after throwing 4.0 innings while allowing just two earned runs.
Friday
The Racers started their weekend on Friday by hitting six home runs, tying them for second in school history for single-game homers.
The Racers offense collected 18 hits with six different players having a multi-hit performance. Parker Estes and Crump led the firepower with three hits and a home run for each of them. Slunder had three hits on the day. Bloomer, Vogel, Seth Gardner and Jordan Holly all blasted a home run in the contest. Bloomer was the top RBI man on the day with four to go along with two runs scored.
Pennington impressed on the mound in relief, going 4.2 innings, while giving up just two runs and striking out 10 in the appearance. Alec Whaley earned the win after giving up just one run in three innings while also striking out three.
