MURRAY — If a team ever needed a win, it was Murray State’s baseball team on Thursday in the first game of a three-game home set with Ohio Valley Conference rival UT Martin.
The Racers entered the game only 1-8 in OVC play, not at all matching the lofty expectations set for this team in the preseason. However, there is one thing that had stayed constant through the team’s unexpected nine-game losing streak overall. Its players had not stopped playing hard nor lost their enthusiasm.
And whether Thursday’s 5-3 win over the Skyhawks will be the start of a big comeback is yet to be seen. However, Racers Head Coach Dan Skirka said he is proud for how his team has maintained its desire to get better.
“They’ve been outstanding throughout this little skid and that’s who I feel worse for because they’ve been playing hard and doing things right. They just haven’t been able to catch a break, so I feel happy for them today,” Skirka said, refusing to talk about a quest to begin clawing back into the OVC hunt. Picked second in the preseason, the Racers (16-15 overall with the win) entered Thursday tied with the Skyhawks for last in the conference.
“We’ve got to focus on (today) first. That’s starts at 5 o’clock, but we haven’t talked about (the OVC race). We’re just focusing on the process without worrying about the result and the standings and everything.”
Murray State seemed headed down a familiar road in the fourth inning against UTM. That was when the Skyhawks (8-22 overall) took a 1-0 lead. However, the Racers responded immediately, putting up all five of their runs in the bottom half.
Riley Hawthorne’s two-run single gave the Races the lead for good at 2-1. Catcher Alex Crump, who later made the play of the game with a sliding catch of a foul ball near the backstop wall, then got a sacrifice bunt to plate another run.
However, the moment that many are talking about from this game came during the next at-bat as Jake Slunder hammered a long fly ball to the right-center field gap, scoring another run, and giving him his sixth triple of the year.
That now ties him for the lead in NCAA Division 1.
“Jake’s got a lot of speed and we’ve got a bigger park than a lot of people in college baseball. So when he gets one to the gap, it’s almost guaranteed to be a triple,” Skirka said, later told about one of his players being a national statistical leader. “That’s awesome. I’m really happy for him.”
Skirka was also very pleased with the performance of starting pitcher Shane Burns, who only surrendered two hits in seven innings on the mound. The left-hander remained undefeated on the season at 3-0 and said his willingness to change his approach is what resulted in his good day.
“A lot of it is the defense behind me. I let (UTM) put it in play and they did well for me. Early in the season, I was trying to be too perfect with getting swings and misses,” Burns said, piggy-backing on Skirka’s observation that the team has not lost any of its spirit after falling into the losing skid after setting a school record by winning its first eight games of the season.
“I know we came in 1-8, but you wouldn’t know it. Hopefully, we can get on a winning streak now.”
The Racers and Skyhawks play twice more this weekend, first at 5 this afternoon and again at 1 Saturday afternoon.
