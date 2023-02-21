JACKSONVILLE — Murray State baseball split the first two games of its first series of 2023 this past weekend at North Florida but it was not able to win it, falling 17-7 in Game 3 on Sunday at Harmon Stadium in Jacksonville. 

Catcher Taylor Howell paced the Racer offense with three hits on the day, including a double and first-inning opposite field home run.

