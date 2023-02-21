JACKSONVILLE — Murray State baseball split the first two games of its first series of 2023 this past weekend at North Florida but it was not able to win it, falling 17-7 in Game 3 on Sunday at Harmon Stadium in Jacksonville.
Catcher Taylor Howell paced the Racer offense with three hits on the day, including a double and first-inning opposite field home run.
Graduate first baseman Brennan McCullough was 2-for-4, including a solo home run in the second inning and an RBI single in the third inning.
Dustin Mercer had two hits, including his third double of the season, and scored two runs. Designated hitter Charlie Corum and outfielder Seth Gardner were each able to pick up an RBI.
Murray State will begin its home slate today when they host former conference rival UT Martin at Johnny Reagan Field. First pitch for the contest is scheduled for 3 p.m.
Racers ground Ospreys in Game 2
Sophomore third baseman Carson Garner led Murray State with a double and a three-run home run in Saturday’s 11-3 win over North Florida on Saturday.
Garner highlighted a Racer offense that had 13 hits on the day. Mercer earned two hits on the day, including a double, with Gardner, Taylor Howell and Cade Sammons all having multi-hit days as well. Ethan Krizen added a double, while handling the catching duties defensively. Eight different Racer batters earned a hit on the day, while Gardner added the first stolen base of the season.
The Racers also drew six walks on the day.
On the mound, Cade Vernon and Bryce Valero each had solid outings. In his first start of the season, Vernon went 5.0 innings pitched, while allowing just three hits and striking out seven. The junior allowed just two walks and two earned runs in the outing while throwing 72 pitches.
Valero had a memorable first appearance as a Racer, going 4.0 innings pitched and allowing just one unearned run. The right-hander struck out seven in his MSU debut while walking just two.
Murray State lost its season opener, 3-2, in 10 innings on Friday night. Jacob Pennington highlighted the night for the Racers as the starting pitcher, allowing no hits across 6.0 innings pitched and striking out eight.
Murray State was able to grab the lead in the fourth inning on a two-run home run from Gardner. Mercer collected a double to get his season started while Corum and Logan Bland collected their first career hits at Murray State.
