MURRAY — Murray State finds itself with another good chance this weekend to vault into the upper crust of the Missouri Valley Conference baseball race in its first season since departing the Ohio Valley Conference.
The Racers had a less than satisfying experience last weekend as visiting Evansville trailed in every game but still managed to win two of the three matchups at Johnny Reagan Field in Murray. That helped stunt the momentum the Racers had built as they entered that series in fifth place ahead of the Purple Aces in The Valley standings.
As this weekend’s action starts this afternoon, the Racers have now traded places with Evansville with the Aces (like Murray State, 8-7 in conference play) a few percentage points ahead for fourth by virtue of a tie-breaker for the series win in Murray.
However, the Racers have a chance to do something about that in Nashville against fellow former OVC rival Belmont. Starting today, the teams will play a three-game series on the Bruins’ home field with the Racers searching for success against their old OVC foes.
Belmont swept last year’s series in Murray and has won eight of the last nine meetings with the Racers. The one win in that tine frame for Murray State was in Nashville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.