MURRAY — Murray State has picked the right time to pull out of what appeared to be a season-dooming swoon with its baseball season.
Picked to finish second this season in the Oho Valley Conference, the Racers promptly dropped eight of their first nine games in conference play after starting the season with a record-setting eight straight wins. This put them in last place.
Now, as today dawns, the outlook is much better. Not only have the Racers won eight of their last nine OVC contests, they enter this weekend’s series with rival Austin Peay after a big win at future Missouri Valley Conference rival Southern Illinois Tuesday night, 5-2 in 12 innings. SIU is now 31-13 after that loss, while the Racers improved to 25-19.
“We’re getting real close,” Murray State Head Coach Dan Skirka said Sunday after the Racers took out of three games from SIUE at Johnny Reagan Field. “We’ve just got to keep plugging away. We are playing more consistent baseball. We’ve just got to keep playing hard. The guys are doing a great job.
“True, you can lose and learn a lot from that, but you build momentum when you win.”
At Carbondale, Illinois Tuesday night, perhaps that momentum began to build. Murray State led 2-1 in the eighth inning before the Salukis tied it, reversing the trend from the teams’ previous meeting in Murray, where SIU won 8-5 in 11 innings.
However, as happened the last time, the team that had the lead most of the game won. Murray State scored three times in the top of the 12th.
The Racers’ pitching was particularly impressive in the win, holding a very strong SIU team to only five hits. Alec Whaley was the last of five Racer hurlers to toe the rubber.
Murray State enters the weekend in fifth place in OVC play at 9-9, two games in the loss column behind Morehead State for fourth and three games behind Eastern Illinois for third.
Murray State and Peay start their series at 6 tonight in Clarksville, Tennessee. Games 2 and 3 will be played at 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Those games can be viewed on ESPN +.
