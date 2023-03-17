MURRAY — Murray State baseball is set to take on Southern Indiana to wrap up their final nonconference weekend of the 2023 campaign at Johnny Reagan Field in Murray, Kentucky. The Racers took the last matchup with USI in 2003 in a 3-1 win in Murray.
Scouting Report
USI enters the contest at 7-10 overall with their most recent matchup coming in a loss to fellow MVC member Southern Illinois. Caleb Niehaus leads the Screaming Eagles, starting 12 games with a .323 batting average to go with two triples, two home runs and 15 RBIs.
MSU Weekly Notes
Carson Garner continues his impressive campaign, earning two more hits and two runs scored while also stealing a base in the last time out against North Alabama. Garner now has a .339 batting average and a .542 slugging percentage to lead the Racers.
Cade Brown and Ben Krizen each impressed out of the bullpen with 2.0 scoreless innings apiece on Tuesday as Krizen picked up his second save of the campaign while striking out four in the appearance.
Brown and Krizen lead the MSU bullpen with both pitchers having a sub-1.50 ERA in 2023.
The Racers will honor three seniors on Saturday with Krizen, Brennan McCullough, and Seth Gardner being honored for Senior Day.
