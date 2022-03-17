MURRAY — Murray State continued its torrid start to the 2022 baseball season by returning to its high-scoring ways Wednesday afternoon against visiting North Alabama at Johnny Reagan Field.
Murray State had 14 hits and gave several pitchers the chance to contribute as the Racers moved to 11-4 on the year with a 10-2 win.
The Lions (5-10) actually took an early lead after a runner scored on a wild pitch in the top of the first inning. It did not take the Racers long to respond as Bryson Bloomer tied the game with an RBI single, then Jacob Pennington gave the Racers the lead for good as he scored on a wild pitch. Bloomer then scored on a single by Seth Gardner.
The Racers did themselves one better in the second by adding four runs. First, an error resulted in two runs scoring. Then, Brennan McCullough’s double made it 6-0 Racers, followed by Cade Simmons being hit by a pitch with the bases loaded. Sammons would get an RBI in his at-bat, a ground-out in the fourth.
Bloomer was 2-for-5 on the day with 3 RBIs, Jake Slunder was 2-for-4, Sammons was 1-for-3 with two RBIs, Blake Hale was 2-for-2 with an RBI, Jordan Holly was 2-for-3 with an RBI.
Spencer Keylon pitched two innings, allowed one hit, no runs and one walk in getting the win. He also had one strikeout.
On the day, Murray State used six pitcher, who combined to surrender only five hits against UNA.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.