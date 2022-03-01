MURRAY — Murray State’s baseball program tied the best start in school history Monday afternoon with a 7-6 win over Northern Illinois the Mid-American Conference.
The Racers (7-0) matched the starts of the 1974 and 1975 teams with their come-from-behind victory at Reagan Field. The Racers came into Monday’s matchup as one of just 18 undefeated teams left in the nation.
NIU jumped out to an early lead thanks to two unearned runs off graduate left-handed pitcher Adrien Reese. Reese finished the day going five innings with no earned runs and two strikeouts.
The Murray State bats went to work in the third inning, putting up four runs to snatch the lead from the Huskies. Sophomore Parker Estes extended the Racers’ lead in the bottom of the seventh inning on his first -career home run, a deep solo blast that cleared the wall in dead center field.
NIU would fight back, however, scratching together three runs in the top of the eighth inning to tie the game at 5-5. The Murray State bats showed their firepower once again in the bottom of the inning, plating Cade Sammons and Jacob Pennington, in giving the Racers a 7-5 lead.
Alec Whaley earned the win in relief, while making his Murray State-record 86th appearance on the mound in his career. Whaley would allow one Huskies run in the top of the ninth inning but would slam the door with a strikeout to end the game.
The Racers stole 23 bases during the four-game weekend sweep of NIU and have now scored 90 runs on the year.
Murray State will be back in action going for the best start in program history on Wednesday against Bellarmine. First pitch will be at 3 pm and will be streamed on ESPN+.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.