MURRAY — The Murray State baseball team has been picked to finish second in the 2022 Ohio Valley Conference preseason poll, as announced by the OVC on Thursday. The predicted order of finish, as voted on by the league’s coaches and sports information directors, selected defending champion Southeast Missouri to claim the top spot after receiving eight first-place votes, while the Racers drew four first-place votes.
The Racers had a memorable season in 2021, going 33-28 overall before the year ended in the OVC championship game for the first time since 2003. The Racers won a program-record 18 OVC games last season. Murray State returns four positional starters from a season ago to the 2022 squad.
In addition to the preseason poll, the Racers landed two players on the preseason All-OVC Team. Outfielder Jake Slunder is a repeat selection. He is joined by redshirt sophomore pitcher Jacob Pennington, who was named to the All-OVC Freshman Team in 2021.
Slunder, a Cabot, Arkansas native, played in 51 games in 2021, starting 50 of them in center field during his redshirt junior season. Batting .292 a season ago, he also drove in 34 runs, stole 25 bases and scored 57 runs of his own.
Pennington was a staple in the Racers’ pitching staff last season with a 5-2 record and a 3.38 ERA in 19 appearances. The Murfreesboro, Tennessee native logged 61.1 innings on the hill for the Racers, while striking out 65 and allowing opponents to hit just .223 against him.
The complete OVC Preseason poll and Preseason All-OVC Baseball Team can be found below.
2022 OVC Baseball Predicted Order of Finish
Order of Finish
1. Southeast Missouri (8 first-place votes) 114
2. Murray State (4) 104
3. Morehead State 93
4. Austin Peay (2) 87
5. Belmont (2) 86
6. SIUE (2) 55
7. Eastern Illinois 50
8. Tennessee Tech 43
9. UT Martin 16
