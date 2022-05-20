MURRAY— A power outage late Thursday afternoon prevented the usual features, such as music, the electronic scoreboard and announcers, from being utilized during Murray State’s baseball game with visiting Tennessee Tech at Johnny Reagan Field.
So the home generated its own power, using a strong offense to take a 7-2 win in the opening game of a three-game series that will close the regular season. Murray State claimed its 30th win of the season in the process (30-22) and evened its Ohio Valley Conference mark at 11-11.
The Racers turned up the electricity with five runs in the second inning, including two home runs that left the park. In that inning alone, the Racers shocked Tech (25-24, 9-13 OVC) with five hits, all of which were for extra bases. The most damage was inflicted by Carson Garner and Ethan Crump as Garner had a two-run homer and Crump pounded out a solo shot.
Brennan McCullough started the scoring with a double that followed a two-bagger from Drew Vogel. Dustin Mercer then scored McCullough with the third straight double of the inning. Those were then followed by the long balls from Garner and Crump.
After giving up a run each in the seventh and eighth innings, the Racers put the game away with McCullough’s second RBI double of the day and Mercer’s sacrifice fly. Mercer was 3-for-3 with two RBIs, while McCullough ended 2-for-4 with two RBIs and Vogel finished 2-for-4 with two runs scored on a day the Racers had 11 hits.
Meanwhile, Racer starter Hayden Wynja was solid, moving to 7-3 on the season by allowing only one run on four hits, while striking out seven Golden Eagles.
A Luke Jones solo home run in the seventh ended Wynja’s streak of having not allowed an earned run in 26 innings.
The Racers and Golden Eagles meet again at 5 p.m. today.
