MURRAY — After starting its Ohio Valley Conference baseball campaign with little success, Murray State suddenly finds itself with a big chance this weekend to catapult right back into contention for an OVC title.
With sweeps of its last two OVC series, including a 56-run explosion against then-conference leader Eastern Illinois last week, the Racers come home to continue the climb out of the OVC cellar. Starting today, they welcome Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville to Reagan Field for a three-game set.
As play begins today, Murray State (22-18) is tied with Austin Peay (16-26) for fifth place at 7-8. SIUE (19-18 overall) is one place ahead at 6-6. So, needless to say, these three games for the Racers are huge in its quest to continue its comeback from a horrible 1-8 start in league play.
A six-game winning streak against EIU and UT Martin has helped but there is obviously a lot of work still to do. Belmont (27-14 overall) leads the conference at 9-3, while Southeast Missouri (28-11 overall) is second at 11-4 and EIU (26-12 overall) is third at 7-5.
Looking at the league schedule, SEMO and Belmont meet this weekend in Nashville, while EIU goes to Cookeville,Tenn. and must deal with a Tennessee Tech team that is about two weeks removed from the biggest upset so far in the nation, a 3-2 stunner of No. 1 Tennessee in a wood-bat game at Knoxville.
Today’s first pitch is set for 5 p.m. The Racers and Cougars will play at 2 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free.
