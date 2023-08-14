MURRAY — The Murray State baseball team is the recipient of the 2022-23 American Baseball Coaches Association (ABCA) Team Academic Excellence Award, as announced by the ABCA.
The Racers acquired a cumulative 3.46 Spring 2023 GPA to help them receive this national honor.
Teams from every level of college and high school baseball were honored with this year’s award, which highlights programs coached by ABCA members that posted a GPA of 3.0 or above on a 4.0 scale for the entire 2022-23 academic year.
Coaches were able to nominate their teams for the ABCA Team Academic Excellence Award following the conclusion of their spring semesters prior to the nomination deadline of July 13. In order for teams to be recognized they must maintain a cumulative GPA of at least 3.0 for the entirety of the school year.
Murray State is coming off the 2023 season notching two wins at the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament in its inaugural season in the league, as well as securing the third-straight 30-win season under Head Coach Dan Skirka.
