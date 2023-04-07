MURRAY — Murray State’s baseball team has battled all season to reach the .500 mark and finally has done it.
With a big 11-8 win over always-strong Southeast Missouri on Tuesday at Johnny Reagan Field, the Racers moved to 15-14. Murray State had to show a lot of toughness in getting that win over the current leader in the conference the Racers used to reside, the Ohio Valley Conference.
Murray State actually went over .500 for about 24 hours on Sunday when they swept Missouri Valley Conference fellow newcomer Valparaiso before dropping the final game of the series on Monday.
Now, the Racers will try to gain some room above that .500 mark while also helping their situation in The Valley. Starting today, Murray State hosts Illinois-Chicago at Johnny Reagan Field in a three-game weekend set. First pitch is set for 5 this afternoon.
Murray State currently sits tied for third in The Valley at 3-3. The Flames are tied with Valpo for last at 1-5.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.