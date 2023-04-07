MURRAY — Murray State’s baseball team has battled all season to reach the .500 mark and finally has done it.

With a big 11-8 win over always-strong Southeast Missouri on Tuesday at Johnny Reagan Field, the Racers moved to 15-14. Murray State had to show a lot of toughness in getting that win over the current leader in the conference the Racers used to reside, the Ohio Valley Conference.

