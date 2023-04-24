MURRAY — Murray State managed to win one of its three games this past weekend against Missouri Valley Conference opponent Evansville.
That win came by a 10-3 score Sunday at Johnny Reagan Field in Murray as the Racers dropped behind the visiting Purple Aces into fifth place in The Valley after entering the weekend in fourth. Evansville is now 8-6 in league play, while the Racers fall to 7-7 but remain above .500 overall at 21-20.
Evansville won the first two games by 7-6 and 6-3 scores on Saturday and in Sunday’s first game of a doubleheader.
In the final game, Drew Vogel was 3-for-5 at the plate with a double, three RBIs and a run scored. Charlie Corum was 2-for-2 at the plate with double,. three RBIs and a run scored and Carson Garner was 2-for-3 with two RBIs.
Murray State also got an outstanding effort from pitcher Cade Vernon, who allowed three hits and a run in almost seven innings on the mound.
Murray State had the lead in every game of the series. On Sunday, Murray State started the first game of the day by hitting the Aces with three runs in the first inning. Evansville immediately answered that with that three in the second and took command from there.
Saturday's loss was particularly hard to swallow for the Racers as they carried a 6-1 lead into the eighth inning. However, it was the second of two home runs from Kip Fougerousse, the second being a grand slam in the ninth, that lifted the Aces to the win.
