MURRAY — Murray State managed to win one of its three games this past weekend against Missouri Valley Conference opponent Evansville.

That win came by a 10-3 score Sunday at Johnny Reagan Field in Murray as the Racers dropped behind the visiting Purple Aces into fifth place in The Valley after entering the weekend in fourth. Evansville is now 8-6 in league play, while the Racers fall to 7-7 but remain above .500 overall at 21-20. 

