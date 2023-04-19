MURRAY — Fresh off a road sweep of Missouri Valley Conference opponent Illinois State this past weekend, Murray State stepped out of league play Tuesday and scored a 10-0 win in seven innings over Alabama A&M at Johnny Reagan Field.
This one was never in doubt as the Racers (20-17 overall) scored seven times in the first two innings to take command against the Bulldogs (11-20). Cade Brown took the win on the mound for Murray State, striking out five hitters and allowing one hit in three innings. A&M had only two hits.
Meanwhile, the Racer offense remained hot as Dustin Mercer had a solo home run as part of a 3-for-5 day at the plate with three RBIs and two runs scored. Carson Garner also had a three-run bomb as part of a day where he was 2-for-3 with three RBIs and two runs scored. Seth Gardner was also 2-for-4 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored.
Murray State had 11 hits in the win and will now head to former Ohio Valley Conference rival UT Martin today in hopes of avenging an earlier loss in Murray. First pitch is scheduled for 2 this afternoon in Martin, Tennessee.
