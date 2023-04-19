MURRAY — Fresh off a road sweep of Missouri Valley Conference opponent Illinois State this past weekend, Murray State stepped out of league play Tuesday and scored a 10-0 win in seven innings over Alabama A&M at Johnny Reagan Field.

This one was never in doubt as the Racers (20-17 overall) scored seven times in the first two innings to take command against the Bulldogs (11-20). Cade Brown took the win on the mound for Murray State, striking out five hitters and allowing one hit in three innings. A&M had only two hits.

