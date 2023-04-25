MURRAY — Not many things in sports can cure ills like winning and that is what Murray State’s baseball Racers want today against North Alabama.
The game is set for a 5 p.m. first pitch at Johnny Reagan Field and is a rematch of a game in which the Racers fell to the Lions, 9-6, earlier this season in Florence, Alabama.
Murray State is coming off a weekend series with Missouri Valley Conference opponent Evansville in which the Racers had the early lead in each of the three games but only won one of them. Saturday was probably the most painful of these losses as the Racers had a 6-1 lead in the eighth inning but the Purple Aces scored six times, all on home runs, to win, 7-6.
As a result, Evansville jumped Murray State for fourth place in The Valley.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.