Murray Sate's Taylor Howell (24() and Cade Sammons exchange pleasantries this past weekend against Evansville at Johnny Reagan Field in Murray.

 DAVID EATON/ Murray State Athletics

MURRAY — Not many things in sports can cure ills like winning and that is what Murray State’s baseball Racers want today against North Alabama.

The game is set for a 5 p.m. first pitch at Johnny Reagan Field and is a rematch of a game in which the Racers fell to the Lions, 9-6, earlier this season in Florence, Alabama. 

