FLORENCE, Ala. Though it came with some very nervous moments, Murray State was able to make a big middle-innings lead withstand a strong North Alabama comeback attempt.

The Racers led by as many as six runs, watched the Lions cut that advantage to only two, then added a critical insurance run in the ninth inning to preserve a 9-6 win Tuesday afternoon in Florence, Ala. The win improved the Racers to 7-10 on the season and gave them their fifth win in their last eight games.

