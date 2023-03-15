FLORENCE, Ala. — Though it came with some very nervous moments, Murray State was able to make a big middle-innings lead withstand a strong North Alabama comeback attempt.
The Racers led by as many as six runs, watched the Lions cut that advantage to only two, then added a critical insurance run in the ninth inning to preserve a 9-6 win Tuesday afternoon in Florence, Ala. The win improved the Racers to 7-10 on the season and gave them their fifth win in their last eight games.
Murray State managed this victory in spite of breaking one of the cardinal rules of baseball as they ended the game having left 17 men on base as the Racers had inning after inning of not taking full advantage of having at least two runners on base with two outs. However, manage the victory the Racers did.
Murray State actually trailed, 2--1, after three innings before scoring two times in the fourth and four times in the fifth to take command of the game. Another run in the sixth sent the lead to 8-2 before UNA began chipping away at the lead, scoring twice in the seventh and two more times in the eighth before the Racers answered with one run in the ninth.
Cade Sammons was 2-for-4 at the plate with 3 RBIs, while Logan Bland was 2-for-4 with a home run and Carson Garner was 2-for-4. Drew Vogel was 1-for-3 but that one hit was a two-run double in the fifth.
Murray State had 11 hits and was the beneficiary of three Lions errors. The Racers did not have an error in the game.
