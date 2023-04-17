Racer fired up

Murray State pitcher Nathan Holler seems to live up to his last name as he lets loose with a big yell after the Racers made a big play Sunday against Illinois State in Normal, Illinois.

 Illinois State Athletics photo

NORMAL, Ill. —Murray State baseball took game three in their series with Illinois State, 8-6, on Sunday to complete the road sweep in Normal, Illinois. It is the Racers first road sweep since April 22-23, 2022, over Eastern Illinois. 

Dustin Mercer continued to scorch the ball in the series with two more hits in the game, one being a double and the other being an opposite field home run. On the series, Mercer had 10 hits and nine RBIs with three home runs. 

