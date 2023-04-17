NORMAL, Ill. —Murray State baseball took game three in their series with Illinois State, 8-6, on Sunday to complete the road sweep in Normal, Illinois. It is the Racers first road sweep since April 22-23, 2022, over Eastern Illinois.
Dustin Mercer continued to scorch the ball in the series with two more hits in the game, one being a double and the other being an opposite field home run. On the series, Mercer had 10 hits and nine RBIs with three home runs.
Riley Hawthorne also led the Racers at the plate with two hits including an opposite-field homer of his own while driving in three RBIs. Drew Vogel continued his strong showing at the plate in the series with a two-hit performance and an RBI. Eight different Racers collected a hit in the outing against the Red Birds.
Cade Vernon earned the win, allowing six runs across 5.0 innings pitched with five strikeouts. Nathan Holler was lockdown out of the bullpen, allowing just one hit across 3.0 innings pitched while striking out three and issuing no walks. Ben Krizen picked up his fifth save of the season while tossing a scoreless frame in the ninth inning on a groundout and two fly outs.
On Saturday, the Racers earned a 14-8 win as Mercer went 5-for-6 with two home runs, one of which was a grand slam to go with seven RBIs. The RBI total ranks tied for fifth in a single game in program history and the most since 2021.
The Racers collected 17 hits on the day with Hawthorne and Ethan Krizen each having a three-hit performance. Cade Sammons and Drew Vogel added to the multi-hit performances with two hits each, while Brennan McCullough and Parker Estes each homered to highlight the huge day at the plate for Murray State.
Matt Boynton shined in relief for Murray State tossing 4.0 innings pitched while allowing just one earned run and three hits as he struck out two.
On Friday, Murray State picked up a 7-4 win as Vogel fueled the Racers with a two home-run day at the plate.
Along with Vogel’s big day, Sammons picked up a double and a triple to go with two runs scored to stuff the scoresheet. Hawthorne smacked an RBI triple to go with a single on the day, while Mercer led Murray State with three knocks including a double in the contest. The Racers picked up 12 hits in the game while combining for six extra-base hits.
Jacob Pennington earned his fifth win of the season. Pennington went 5.0 innings pitched while allowing just two earned runs and punching out three Red Birds.
