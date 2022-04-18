MURRAY — Murray State (18-16) baseball defeated UT Martin 8-1 on Saturday afternoon at Johnny Reagan Field in Murray. The Racers’ starting pitching combined for 17 innings on the weekend with zero earned runs and helped complete the sweep.
The Racers also claimed 5-3 and 4-2 wins on Thursday and Friday against the Skyhawks, who entered this series tied with the Racers for last place in the Ohio Valley Conference. By the weekend’s end, the Racers (now 18-16 overall, 4-8 in OVC play) found themselves not only out of the ninth-place cellar, but now in seventh place ahead of Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville as they look to put together a strong second half of the conference season after being tabbed second in the OVC preseason rankings.
Adrien Reese toed the rubber for MSU and tossed five shutout innings while allowing just two Skyhawks hits and striking out three. Reese now holds a 2-2 record on the year and has pitched 28.2 innings this season. Jacob Pennington threw three innings in relief, allowing just one run and striking out three before Matt Boynton slammed the door with a scoreless ninth inning.
Seth Gardner and Jordan Holly led the Racers offense with two hits each. Gardner also collected two RBIs in the performance while Holly drove in one, scored a run of his own, and swiped two bags. Alex Crump smacked his sixth double of the season while scoring three times for Murray State. Third baseman Bryson Bloomer grabbed two RBIs and a stolen base in the contest to go with a base hit.
Friday, starting pitcher Hayden Wynja was impressive on the hill for Murray State, tossing five scoreless innings while allowing just two Skyhawks hits and striking out six. The southpaw picked up his third win of the season to bring his record to 3-3. Jordyn Naranjo picked up his second save of the year with 0.2 scoreless to close the door. Racers starting pitchers have combined for 12.0 innings pitched with zero earned runs through the first two games of the series against UT Martin.
Jacob Pennington shined at the plate for MSU with a double and a solo blast to lead the offense. The redshirt sophomore now has four round-trippers on the year while batting .337 across 83 at-bats. Jake Slunder picked up two more hits in the game, including a double to right-center field to bring his season batting average to .328. The graduate outfielder also picked up two stolen bases in the contest for his 12th and 13th swipes in 2022.
