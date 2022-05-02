MURRAY — In the top of the ninth inning of Sunday’s rubber game of a crucial Ohio Valley Conference baseball series with visiting Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville, Murray State’s Jordan Holly had attempted to make a running catch on a fly ball into short left field that would have ended the game.
He and his teammates could not make the play and SIUE’s Avery Owusu-Asiedu had what amounted to a two-run bloop double that tied the game after Murray State had led by six runs earlier. Funny how fate works as it was Holly batting with one out and teammate Riley Hawthorne at second, having reached base on a leadoff walk.
And Holly made up for the defensive gaffe by fisting a ball into shallow left, scoring Hawthorne and giving the Racers a 7-6 win and the win in the series. Murray State, winner of eight of its last nine conference games, trades places with SIUE in the standings, ascending to fifth place (at 9-9), while the Cougars dropped to sixth at 7-8.
“Coming back into (the dugout) in between innings, I wasn’t very happy, of course, but I had multiple guys come up to me and say, ‘Hey! You’re going to be the one to do it,’ so coming through for them after making that mistake out there, just means the world,:”
Holly was given that chance after Hawthorne’s walk, then a gutty two-strikes sacrifice bunt from teammate Seth Gardner to move Hawthorne into scoring position. Holly then dropped a bloop hit just out of reach of the Cougars’ shortstop and Hawthorne slid head first through the plate, just ahead of the throw.
This came after Owusu-Asiedu kept the game alive after two ground balls from the Cougars reached the outfield for hits.
“Sometimes, that’s just how baseball is,” said Murray State Head Coach Dan Skirka, then shifting his comments to Holly’s game winner. “You’ll read in the paper how that was a single. Sometimes, you hit it on the screws and you get out, then you hit it on the thumbs and you get a hit.
“You’re just looking for good at-bats and, with Jordan, you know what you’re going get every day.”
The Racers have now climbed all the way back to .500 in league play after a disastrous 1-8 start left them in the cellar. However, a team picked to finish second in the OVC, now has sweeps of UT Martin and an Eastern Illinois team that, at the time, was in first place to go with the series win over SIUE, who entered the weekend in fifth.
This series was dramatic from the start as the Racers scored six times in the bottom of the eighth Friday to win 12-8 in the opener, only to blow a 4-0 lead Saturday as the Cougars came back to win, 6-4.
“That was a fantastic series, a terrific three games,” Skirka said, looking ahead. “We’ve just got to keep plugging away. We’re close to getting there and playing more consistent baseball, but it’s still going to be like this series — a play here, a pitch there — but the guys keep plugging away and they’re doing a great job.”
