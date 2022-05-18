MURRAY — Murray State took two of three games from Summit Conference baseball opponent Western Illinois this past weekend at Johnny Reagan Field.
On Friday, the Racers handled the Leathernecks by a 9-3 score, then got a walk-off win on Saturday by an 8-7 score in extra innings. Western Illinois did salvage the final game on Sunday, beating the Racers, 17-6.
With those results, Murray State sat at 28-22 on the season, heading into Tuesday night’s visit to future Missouri Valley Conference opponent Evansville in Evansville, Indiana. That will lead into this weekend’s final series of the regular season as the Racers return to Ohio Valley Conference play against Tennessee Tech at Reagan Field.
With Saturday’s win, Murray State has now won 21 games this season at the friendly confines of Reagan Field. Southeast Missouri is the only other OVC representative to have notched 20-or-more wins this season on home soil.
Friday, Bryson Bloomer led the Racers offense with four more RBIs in the game to bring his season total to 60. Jacob Pennington launched his eighth home run of the year in the three-run variety. Jake Slunder posted two hits and three runs scored to go with his 23rd stolen base of the year. Jordan Holly rounded out the multi-hit performances with two hits of his own while also scoring two runs.
Hayden Wynja got the start on the mound for Murray State and went 5.2 innings while allowing just two hits, and three runs, all of which were unearned. The left-hander struck out six to raise his season total to 74 while lowering his overall ERA to 3.69.
Saturday, outfielders Slunder and Carson Garner led the Murray State offense with three hits apiece in the game. Slunder hit his seventh triple of the season to take sole possession of second nationally in the category. Garner had the game-tying double to plate Drew Vogel in the bottom of the ninth. Bloomer hit his 12th home run of the season to lead the team while also collecting two more RBIs to bring his season total to 62.
Drew Vogel would double while collecting an RBI and a run scored in the contest and hit a hard ground ball to the WIU shortstop in the 10th inning to ultimately score Jordan Holly for the winning run. Holly got a hit and scored two runs of his own in the contest.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.