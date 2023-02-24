MURRAY— Murray State baseball heads south to Birmingham, Alabama for a three-game set with UAB at the Hoover Met Stadium beginning at 2 p.m. today. The matchup is the first between the Racers and Blazers since 2004.
Scouting Report
UAB Enters the contest at 1-3 overall with their most recent matchup coming against national power Vanderbilt. Christian Hall leads the Blazers with a .357 batting average to go with a home run and six RBI’s. Blayze Berry and Carson Myers anchor the pitching staff each with 5.0 innings pitched to go with a 3.60 ERA in the early going this year.
Opening Week Notes
Three MSU pitchers made successful debuts for the Racers last week. Reliever Bryce Valero tossed 4.0 innings with zero earned runs and seven strikeouts against North Florida. Freshman Ethan Lyke tossed 3.1 innings with zero earned runs while Graduate transfer Cade Brown tossed a scoreless inning each against UT Martin.
• 2022 John Olerud Two-Way Player of the Year finalist Jacob Pennington got his season started in a big way for the Racers as he took the mound as the opening day starter for Murray State. Pennington pieced together one of the most impressive outings of his career against North Florida when he went for 6.0 innings pitched allowing zero hits while striking out eight Ospreys. The Murfreesboro, Tennessee native is up to 135 strikeouts in 136.1 innings in his Murray State career while walking just 43 over the span.
