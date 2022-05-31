MURRAY — Murray State Baseball head coach Dan Skirka announced the signings of Logan Bland and Ethan Krizen to join the roster for the 2023 season. The duo each join the Racers after previously playing in the junior college ranks.
Logan Bland
•Infielder from Olive Branch, Mississippi
•Played at Northeast Mississippi Community College in Booneville, Mississippi
•Played in 43 Games in 2022 with a .317 batting average, nine doubles, two triples, three home runs
•Second on the team in hits with 44
•Second on the team in RBIs with 38
Ethan Krizen
•Catcher from Venice, Florida
•Played at Tallahassee Community College in Tallahassee, Florida
•Krizen was named second-team All-State.
•Posted a .310 batting average with a .467 on-base percentage
•All-Panhandle Conference First Team
Panhandle Conference Defensive Player of the Year.
