EVANSVILLE — Murray State (29-22) baseball outdueled Evansville 3-2 on Tuesday night at German American Bank Field in Evansville, Indiana. The win gives MSU six wins over future Missouri Valley Conference opponents this season.
Shane Burns impressed for the Racers on the mound going 7.0+ innings pitched while allowing just three hits and two runs in the performance. The left-hander worked efficiently throwing just 86 pitches while grabbing four strikeouts and walking just one. Burns moves to 4-0 on the year with the win over the Purple Aces.
Alec Whaley earned the six-out save after working out of a jam in the eighth inning. The MSU all-time appearances leader left two Evansville runners on first and second base after a strikeout, a pop-up to second base, and a ground ball to shortstop ended the inning. Whaley then tossed a perfect ninth with three flyouts to secure the win.
The MSU offense did all of their scoring in the fourth inning. Jake Slunder and Jordan Holly got the first hits of the game with back-to-back bunt singles before Bryson Bloomer walked. Drew Vogel then drove in Slunder and Holly with a two-run single up the middle. Seth Gardner would drive in the go-ahead run with a single to left field.
Slunder and Holly led Murray State with two hits apiece. Bloomer drove a triple in the contest for his 25th extra-base hit of the season.
Murray State now sets its sights on Tennessee Tech for the final series of the regular season. The Racers and Golden Eagles are set for a three-game series beginning today at 5 p.m.
The series precede the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament begins on May 25 in Lexington.
The Racers are coming off of the win over Evansville, while TTU dropped their midweek contest to Kentucky 13-0.
Murray State is led by team captains Bloomer, Holly and Slunder on the offensive side. Bloomer leads the team with 12 home runs is tied for the OVC lead in RBIs (65). In conference play, Bloomer has a batting average of .375 and a 1.231 OPS to go with 70 total bases. Holly leads the Racers with a .336 batting average this season with eight doubles and 20 stolen bases. Slunder has proven himself as one of the top lead-off bats in the OVC again this season with a .333 batting average, and ranks top five in the conference in hits (70), triples (7), and stolen bases (24).
Hayden Wynja looks to continue his string of consistency on the mound for MSU. The 6-9 left-handed pitcher ranks amongst the top five in several pitching categories in the OVC including ERA (3.69), opponent batting average (.223), and strikeouts (74). Alec Whaley anchors the Racers bullpen with 24 appearances on the year with a 3.68 ERA and 41 strikeouts.
