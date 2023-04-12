MURRAY — In a span of less than 24 hours, the Murray State men’s basketball program watched a new player arrive, while another one decided to enter the transfer portal.
Last Monday afternoon, the basketball recruiting website Verbal Commits reported that Malek Abdelgowad, a 6’10” forward from South Plains Junior College in Texas, had chosen to come to Murray State, perhaps increasing the Racers’ presence in the paint in the ultra-physical Missouri Valley Conference.
Tuesday morning, though, a player who may have been able to help that cause expressed his wishes to find a new home as forward Marlon Lestin, a burly 6’9” forward, entered the portal.
Abdelgowad is a native of Egypt and is ranked as the No.. 20-best junior college player,according to the website jucorecruting.com. He averaged 7.5 ppg and 7.0 rebounds a contest in 30 appearances with the Texans, who were 22-9 this past season.
He had a double-double of 15 points and 10 rebounds in a 72-66 loss to Midland College in the National Junior College Athletic Association Region V Tournament.
Standing 6’9” and weighing 230 pounds, Lestin seemed ready to make a major move within the Racers next season and give them some needed bulk in the paint. He only saw the floor seven times, second-fewest on the team, and played for a total of nine minutes, which was the fewest on the squad for an average of 1.3 a game.
He did not score a point and had three rebounds to his credit. His big moment came during the first half of a home win against Valley opponent Evansville as he provided a key stretch of playing time after teammate DJ Burns had to leave the game with his second foul in the first half.
Lestin responded with two rebounds, one of which was offensive.
Lestin is a native of Canada who came to Murray State last year from East Carolina. He joins Burns, who entered last year before returning to Murray for this past season, guard/forward Kenny White Jr. and guards Jackson Edwards and Braxton Thacker in the portal. Forward Jamari Smith and guard Rob Perry both have declared for the NBA Draft with Perry leaving open the possibility of returning to the college game by not hiring an agent.
