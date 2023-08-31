MURRAY — Murray State men’s basketball announced a challenging non-conference 2023-24 schedule that sees the Racers host six games in the CFSB Center before the end of the year against the likes of Western Kentucky, SMU and Middle Tennessee.
After opening with their first game at Racer Arena since 1998, an exhibition against Brescia (Nov. 1), the Racers’ November campaign takes them to the Fort Myers Tipoff in Florida, during Thanksgiving week against UNCW and Appalachian State (Nov. 20 & 22). Intriguing road games await at Austin Peay (Dec. 9), Mississippi State (Dec. 13) and Little Rock (Dec. 18). Also in December, the Racers host Southeastern Louisiana (Dec. 16), SMU (Dec. 22) and Middle Tennessee (Dec. 30).
