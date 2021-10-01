MURRAY — On a day when the Murray State Racers men’s basketball team began the preseason portion of their 2021-22 season, head coach Matt McMahon emphasized the same fundamentals that has carried his six previous teams to 123 wins (75 conference games), three Ohio Valley Conference championships and a pair of NCAA Tournament appearances including one win.
However, this felt different. Maybe because it has been a while since it was like this. The mood of the team was upbeat, they were happy to be working toward a common goal, together.
“This is awesome, the first time we’ve had this feeling in two years,” McMahon said. “That first day of practice. And all of the team building. The things we were able to get accomplished this summer with our nine returning players and five newcomers. It has been a good off season.”
What is the one thing Coach McMahon is looking forward to in the 2021-22 season?
“The atmosphere that we will have here at the CFSB Center,” McMahon added. “It’s one of the greatest home courts in all of college basketball. Obviously, we all know the tradition here and the passionate and loyal fan base. To see them back here in this arena and to see them travel on the road with us, that is what I am looking forward to the most.”
Two-time All-OVC selection, Tevin Brown, is back for a chance to be part of four OVC title teams. Brown enters the 2021-22 season with 1,343 points (23rd at MSU), 303 assists (15th MSU) and 410 rebounds (44th MSU). He is poised to make a run at MSU career made 3-pointers record. Brown is third with 248, behind only Isaiah Canaan (2009-13) with 304 and Frank Allen (1989-93) at 251.
“We’ve been waiting a long time for this, because last season was hard on us,” Brown said. “I’m glad we are back to way things should be. We appreciated the summer work that we got to do, because that is when you build a lot of your culture. Coach Mac says the best teams are player-led, not coach-led, so when you hear that, you have to take ownership of the team, or at least be part of it.”
Joining Brown is another two-time All-OVC pick, big man KJ Williams. He enters the season with 1,054 points and 603 rebounds and is one of 15 players that have scored 1,000 points and grabbed 600 rebounds at MSU. Williams has a chance to become the 10th Racer to get 1,000/700 in a career.
Other returners include guards Dionte Bostick, Justice Hill, Jackson Sivills, DaQuan Smith and Rod Thomas. Front line returners include Nicholas McMullen and Matt Smith.
Five newcomers were added to the roster since last season. Guards Carter Collins and Trae Hannibal join the Racers as transfers from Davidson and South Carolina. Front line transfers include DJ Burns from Southern, Elijah Farr from Olney Central and Jordan Skipper-Brown from Eastern Illinois.
The first month of Murray State’s 97th season of college basketball begins with an exhibition game (Nov. 1) at home against Brescia, followed by the season opener at the CFSB Center (Nov. 9) against Cumberland. After MSU hosts Bellarmine (Nov. 13), they hit the road for the first time to Illinois State (Nov. 16). The Racers play three games Thanksgiving Week at the Naples (FL) Invitational (Nov. 22-24) where they meet East Tennessee and then either Missouri State or Long Beach. The other teams in the event are Kent State, James Madison, Wright State and George Washington.
Racer Mania will be held Oct. 28 at the CFSB Center. It’s the return of the annual fan night when both MSU teams will be introduced.
