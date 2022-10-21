MURRAY —The Murray State ticket office has announced three exciting mini-plans for the upcoming 2022-23 basketball seasons. Fans can choose from two different mini-plans for men’s basketball and for the first time ever a women’s mini-plan will be offered.

The two men’s plans begin at $50 for general admission, $75 for reserved bleachers and $100 for corner chairback. The women’s plan will offer a general admission ticket to all four advertised games for just $30.