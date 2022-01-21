MURRAY — The Murray State men’s basketball program has set Saturday as Coach Ron Greene Day when the Racers host UT Martin at the CFSB Center.
The day will be a time to honor the memory of the Racer coach who died in 2021 and is one of the builders of the Murray State program and the greatest men’s basketball history in the Ohio Valley Conference.
Ticket purchases can be made by visiting GoRacers.com or by calling the arena ticket office at 270-809-3000. Tip off time for the Racers and Skyhawks is 7 p.m.
Coach Green is at the center of the second of two special days this season for Racer Basketball in which a legend are being honored. Coach Cal Luther Day at the CFSB Center was in December when Murray State hosted and defeated Middle Tennessee.
Racer Nation lost two of it’s greats in 2021 with Luther’s death on May 8, after Greene died on March 31.
A 2016 inductee into the Murray State Hall of Fame, Greene led the MSU men’s basketball program seven seasons from 1978-85 and was the architect of the plan that took Racer Basketball into the era of modern collegiate basketball Racer Nation enjoys today, 43 years later. Greene was the 1978 SEC Coach of the Year at Mississippi State and yet, he came back to his alma mater to chase greatness as a Racer.
Before Greene coached, he played the game. He arrived at Murray State in 1960, recruited by another legendary coach, Luther. The Indiana connection was strong as Luther had coached at DePauw University and Greene had starred at Gerstmeyer High School in Terre Haute. Greene came to Murray State to play for Coach Luther after originally attending Bradley.
Luther helped Greene get into college coaching. After stints at Loyola (LA) and New Orleans, Greene landed at Mississippi State.
When his seven seasons at Murray State were finished, Coach Greene had 119 wins, which was third all-time at MSU when he left for a coaching job at Indiana State. He is among six coaches at MSU that won at least three OVC championships.
Greene was a two-time OVC Coach of the Year (1980 & 1983) and coached two OVC Player of the Year winners: Gary Hooker (1980) and Glenn Green (1983). Lamont Sleets (MSU Hall of Fame 1987) was a Greene recruit and a three-time All-OVC selection and still today ranks seventh all-time at MSU with 1,902 points. All-OVC performers John Randall (1979), Kenny Hammonds (1979), Ricky Hood (1982) and Craig Talley (1985) played for Coach Greene. Hooker (1980) and Hood (1983) led the OVC in rebounding, while Green was an OVC assist champion (1982) and Craig Jones (1984) was the OVC free throw champion.
