MURRAY — Murray State Basketball announced plans for Racer Hoopalooza 2022 when the always fun men’s basketball reunion and fan experience takes place Friday, July 29 with a dinner event at the CFSB Center in Murray, Kentucky. A golf scramble and pick upRacer Hoopalooza 2017 basketball games are also part of the fun on Saturday, July 30.
Racer Basketball is proud to honor the 1987-88 team that scored the program’s first win in the NCAA Tournament under head coach Steve Newton. Many of the former players and staff are coming back to campus for the event as well as former Murray State players from decades’ past. The 2022 event marks the first Racer Hoopzlooza since 2019.
The event is open to all fans. Call the CFSB Center ticket hotline at (270) 809-3000 or online. The cost is $75 per person for the Friday night banquet at the CFSB Center that begins at 6 p.m. The cost is $80 for an individual player for the four-man golf scramble and $320 for a team. The golf scramble will be held at Murray Country Club with an 8 a.m. shotgun start. After golf, former Racers gather at the arena for some pickup basketball and a time when past stories of Racer glory will be relived.
All former Murray State players, coaches and managers should contact Coach Jack Seltsam to confirm that they are attending at jseltsam1@murraystate.edu, or by calling (937) 239-8006.
Racer Hoopalooza was first held in 2013 when Coach Steve Prohm brought the idea to life with a vision to create a reunion event that would spotlight the championship tradition at Murray State. The weekend highlights, the elite players and coaches that have passed through, and the amazing fan base we call ‘Racer Nation’. Coach Prohm, now in his second stint as MSU head coach, is preparing the Racers to enter the Missouri Valley Conference in the 2022-23 season.
