MURRAY — The basketball recruiting website Verbal Commits revealed Saturday that, after seeing several players leave after the just-completed inaugural season in Missouri Valley Conference play, Murray State’s men have finally landed a player of their own.
Verbal Commits reported that Shawn Walker Jr., a 6’6” guard, is coming to the Racers from Southern Conference member Mercer. Walker averaged 8.5 ppg for the Bears this past season, as well as 2.4 rebounds a contest. The thing that seems to be of emphasis for Walker, though, is his ability to make shots as he hit almost 44% of his attempts from the field and right at 40% of his 3-point tries.
