MURRAY — Wednesday marked the opening of the season ticket renewal period for the 2022-23 season of Murray State Men’s Basketball and their first season in the Missouri Valley Conference.
Fans that had tickets in the 2021-22 season can begin renewing in June and fans wishing to purchase season tickets for the first time can do so beginning July 1. The due date for renewals is Aug. 31.
Season ticket options for the Murray State men’s team include VIP floor, baseline, center and corner chair seats, reserved bleacher and general admission.
With Murray State’s entry into the MVC for the 2022-23 season, the CFSB Center will see the Racers ride into a bold future with new league opponents and some familiar teams making visits to Murray including Belmont, Bradley, Drake, Evansville, Illinois-Chicago, Illinois State, Indiana State, Missouri State, Northern Iowa, Southern Illinois and Valparaiso.
For the first time, Murray State women’s basketball is offering a stand-alone season ticket. Seating options include floor VIP, reserved chair and general admission.
Full schedules for both MSU teams will be released when they are available.
The new parking structure for Racer games at the CFSB Center pertain only to men’s games and will be assigned according to a season ticket holder’s total contribution for the 2022-23 fiscal year, which includes the price of season tickets (men’s and women’s), required seat contribution, and any additional donations made to Murray State Athletics prior to the close of business on Aug. 31. Football season ticket purchases are not included. One parking pass will be distributed for accounts that have 1-4 season tickets purchased, two parking passes for 5-8 season tickets and three parking passes for 9 or more.
Fans will receive a mailer soon about the options of renewing season tickets via phone, in person at the CFSB Center ticket office and online through Murray State’s account manager website. Instructions on how to donate to the Racers online will also be included.
For questions and more information, contact the Murray State Ticket Office at (270) 809-3000.
