MURRAY — Murray State Basketball is just around the corner as the Racer men’s and women’s teams go into the 2021-22 season with great anticipation of returning to full capacity at the CFSB Center.
MSU Athletics announced basketball season ticket renewals are now open through Aug. 27.
Fans can also inquire about basketball season tickets by contacting the CFSB Center ticket office at 270-809-3000. In-person purchases are available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Because of the pandemic, the 2020-21 season was altered and disrupted in a way never before seen. Racer Nation couldn’t attend games in normal fashion and those who did, attended with mandated restricted capacity of the CFSB Center. Murray State Athletics thanks all of the fans and supporters for their continued support. The 2021-22 season will see college basketball return stronger than ever and Racer Nation will be a big part of that.
New for the 2021-22 season, is a premium baseline seat on the west end of the arena floor. Requests are being taken for this limited seat location.
The advantages of becoming a basketball season ticket holder are many. New season ticket holders automatically become Racer Club members, with access to exclusive parking, annual gifts and Junior Racer Club membership. Additionally, becoming a football and basketball season ticket holder, and subsequent Racer Club membership, elevates individual account point totals and rankings within the Racer Club Priority Point System. The Racer Club Priority Point System is utilized to reward support of Racer Athletics and establish priority access to post-season tickets, special events, etc.
While the 2021-22 MSU men’s and women’s basketball schedules are being completed this summer, fans can look forward to two entertaining teams to watch under Coach Rechelle Turner and Coach Matt McMahon. There will be exciting non-conference games and Ohio Valley Conference matchups in a new league schedule format. Fans will also enjoy Hall of Fame Weekend, Nov. 12-13, when the 2021 class is inducted.
The MSU women are coming off a record-breaking season at 16-11 to finish with its highest win-percentage, at .593, since the 2007-08 season. In OVC play, the Racers were 12-8 making the first season since 2007-08 in which an MSU team has recorded double-digit OVC wins. Macey Turley and Katelyn Young were both named to the All-OVC first team, making Murray State the only school this season with two players in the top five of All-OVC voting. In the OVC Tournament, the Racers won their first postseason game under Rechelle Turner by taking down defending champion Southeast Missouri in the first round and winning their first tournament game since 2016.
The MSU men return one of the most successful tandems in program history in Tevin Brown and KJ Williams. Already multiple All-OVC selections, both have already joined the MSU 1000-Point Club. Brown enters the season with 204 made 3-pointers and is taking aim at Isaiah Canaan’s (2009-13) school record of 304. Williams enters the season as one of only 13 players at Murray State to score 1,000 points and grab 600 rebounds. The Racers have won three of the last four OVC regular season titles and lead the OVC with 27 all-time championships and 17 NCAA Tournament appearances.
