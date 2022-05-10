MURRAY — Murray State Men’s Basketball head coach Steve Prohm announced the signing of JaCobi Wood, who joins the Racers this summer in advance of the 2022-23 season when MSU begins play in the Missouri Valley Conference.
A sophomore this fall, Wood is a 6-2 guard that comes to Murray State from Belmont.
“I am really excited about the addition of JaCobi,” Prohm said. “He’s another player that entered the portal and my staff and I prioritized him right away as a guy we needed in our program. JoCobi has been well coached from his high school days in Cleveland, Tennessee, to his last two years at Belmont and that is going to help him here at Murray State. I am excited to work with JaCobi because I think he’s only scratched the surface of the kind of player he can be.”
Wood joins the Racers after two seasons at Belmont where he appeared in 62 games.
In the 2021-22 season, Wood helped the Bruins to 25 wins while scoring 6.3 points per game to go with 70 assists and 26 steals. He hit 40 percent from the field, 33 percent from the 3-point line and 76 percent from the free throw line. Wood posted seven games of double-digit scoring including a season-high 18 points against UT Martin on 6-of-9 shooting. He had a season-high eight assists in a game against Eastern Illinois.
As a freshman in 2020-21, Wood racked up 20 games of 10 points or more including an outstanding debut of 21 points against Howard.
Out of Cleveland High School, Wood was the Tennessee Mr. Basketball for class 3A in 2020. He was also named All-State by the Tennessee Sports Writers Association and was the Chattanooga Free Press Player of the Year.
