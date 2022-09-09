MURRAY —The Murray State women’s basketball team will play 10 games in its run-up to the Racers inaugural season in the Missouri Valley Conference, head coach Rechelle Turner announced Wednesday.
“Our non-conference schedule will challenge our team early and often,” said Turner. “We will play teams with a variety of styles that will prepare us for conference play. Our players are excited to take on programs from the SEC and Big 10 as we prepare for our first year in the Missouri Valley Conference.”
“We want to take our momentum from last season and build on it as we look to take our program to the next level,” said Turner. “We know that in order to prepare ourselves for a demanding Missouri Valley Conference schedule, our veterans and newcomers must be challenged in November and December. We are excited to take the court with the support of Racer Nation as our team strives to compete for championships in the MVC.”
The season begins Nov. 1 with an exhibition against Bethel (Tenn.), followed by the annual kid’s day game Nov. 10 against Christian Brothers for the season opener.
On Nov. 13, the Racers travel to Big 10 foe Purdue, before returning home Nov. 19 to host Chattanooga. Murray State will play back-to-back road games on Nov. 26 and Nov. 30 at Alabama A&M and UT Martin, respectively, then return to the friendly confines of The Bank for two-straight home games. The Racers host newly-minted Division I team Southern Indiana Dec. 3, followed by arch-rival Austin Peay Dec. 13.
Murray State will round out its non-conference slate with a pair of road games at in-Commonwealth opponents. The Racers will travel to Lexington Dec. 16 to take on Kentucky, followed by a Dec. 20 tilt with Bellarmine in Louisville at Freedom Hall.
For the first time in program history, Murray State will offer standalone women’s basketball season tickets and include the exhibition, four regular-season non-conference games and all 10 Missouri Valley Conference games. Starting at just $60, women’s basketball season tickets can be purchased by calling the ticket office at (270) 809-3000 or by visiting the ticket office in lower lobby “A” of the CFSB Center. The Murray State ticket office is open Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
