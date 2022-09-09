Turner

Rechelle Turner is preparing for her sixth season at her alma mater.

 DAVE WNDER/Murray State Athletics

MURRAY —The Murray State women’s basketball team will play 10 games in its run-up to the Racers inaugural season in the Missouri Valley Conference, head coach Rechelle Turner announced Wednesday.

“Our non-conference schedule will challenge our team early and often,” said Turner. “We will play teams with a variety of styles that will prepare us for conference play. Our players are excited to take on programs from the SEC and Big 10 as we prepare for our first year in the Missouri Valley Conference.”