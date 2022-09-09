Prohm

Steve Prohm returns to lead the Racer men this season.

 DAVE WNDER/Murray State Athletics

MURRAY — The Murray State men’s basketball team released its 2022-23 non-conference schedule that features a season opener at Saint Louis, an appearance at the Myrtle Beach Invitational and the continuation of the Battle of the Border rivalry with Austin Peay.

“Our non-conference schedule will provide several great tests for our team as we prepare for our first season in the Missouri Valley Conference,” said Racer head coach Steve Prohm. “It’s our goal to always play in a great pre-season tournament each year. The invitation to play at Myrtle Beach, an ESPN tournament, is an outstanding opportunity for our program as well as a chance to show how well Racer Nation travels. It also gives us the platform to showcase the history and tradition that are two of our program pillars. We are excited to be able to keep our rivalry with Austin Peay, as we know this game and series goes back a long way and it means a lot to both fan bases.”

