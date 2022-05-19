EVANSVILLE — Murray State Men’s Basketball head coach Steve Prohm announced newcomers, Jaxon Edwards, Justin Morgan and Braxton Stacker are joining the Racer program as freshmen in the 2022-23 season. The freshman trio committed to the Racers during the November signing period.
“I’m really excited to keep Jaxon, Justin and Braxton in the Murray State program,” said Prohm, who was introduced as new Racer head coach on March 28. “The previous staff did a great job of identifying these guys in the early period. All three of them fit the standards and values that we want for this program on a daily basis. I am very appreciative of them and their families for their belief in our staff and this university. Many people played a part in this process and I am very thankful to everyone for their help and patience.”
Jaxon Edwards – 6-6 - G - Indianapolis, Ind.
Out of Cathedral High School in Indianapolis, Jaxon Edwards is a 6-6 guard who played for Coach Jason Delaney at Cathedral High School and was a McDonald’s All-America nominee following his senior season in March.
As a senior in the 2021-22 season, Edwards led CHS to the Indiana 4A State Tournament championship while averaging 10.9 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2.7 assists. He was a 40.8 percent shooter from the 3-point line and earned a spot on the Indiana All-Star Team as well as being honored twice to the Indiana All-State Team.
Edwards played for D1 Indiana on the Under Armour Circuit for Head Coach Brian Keeton.
Justin Morgan – 6-6 - G - Bartlett, Tenn.
Justin Morgan is a guard from Memphis and played for Coach Preston Butts for the Memphis Home Education Association team.
A prolific scorer, Morgan finished his prep career with 2,870 career points. He averaged 20 points per game in his final two seasons.
Morgan played for Team Thad on the EYBL circuit, the same team that former Racer and 2018 Ohio Valley Conference Player of the Year Jonathan Stark played for. Morgan’s coach for Team Thad was Norton Hurd.
Braxton Stacker – 6-5 - G - Fairview Heights, Ill.
Braxton Stacker was a two-time Missouri All-State selection from Cardinal Ritter College Prep in St. Louis, Mo., where he played for Coach Ryan Johnson.
In 2021, Stacker was the state’s Defensive Player of the Year as a junior in leading his team to a Missouri State Tournament championship. In 2022, Cardinal Ritter made it three-straight seasons appearing in the state semifinals as Stacker scored 16.8 points, grabbed six rebounds and dished out 1.9 assists per game in the 2021-22 season.
Stacker was a McDonald’s All-America nominee and nearly scored 1,400 career points in his prep career.
He played for Brad Beal Elite on the EYBL circuit for Head Coach Altonio Irons.
