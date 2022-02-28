MURRAY — Murray State (4-0) baseball was victorious over Northern Illinois (0-5) on Saturday afternoon, by the score of 13-3 at Johnny Reagan Field.
The Racers continued their sweltering offense, posting 13 more runs on 10 hits. After Saturday’s game, the Racers have scored 62 runs on the year in just four games.
Shortstop Drew Vogel got the scoring started for MSU with a double down the left-field line to score Seth Gardner. Vogel would finish the day 2-of-4 with two doubles and three RBIs. Gardner would provide two hits of his own, while adding four RBIs in the game. Freshman designated hitter Carson Garner put together a three-hit day while scoring two runs and driving in an RBI of his own.
On the hill, Hayden Wynja made his Murray State debut, going 4.1 innings while allowing just three runs and striking out six. Jacob Pennington would take over in the bottom of the fifth inning and would not allow another Huskies run to come across. Pennington’s final line was 4.2 innings pitched, two hits, no walks, no runs, and four strikeouts.
Murray State played two more games with the Huskies on Sunday. Results of those games remained unavailable as of press time.
